Many charity hospitals not catering to poor: Gorhe in Maha Council

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 17:41 IST
It is unfortunate charity hospitals do not serve the needy and those from the economical weaker sections though many of these facilities have come up on government land, Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe said on Monday.

She was speaking in the Council during a discussion on the construction of new hospitals in the state on the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

''It has been found that many super speciality hospitals in the state have come up on government land but they no longer cater to the needs of the poor and economically weaker sections. It is an unfortunate truth,'' she said.

Earlier, Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap called the PPP policy in the sector flawed as the ''government is going to construct the hospital and then it will give it to some private players''.

''Is the state government planning to hand over properly constructed hospitals to Adani, Ambani or Wockhardt like private players,'' he asked in the Council.

