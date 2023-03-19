Left Menu

Amit Shah to visit Bihar on April 2 for birth anniversary event of Emperor Ashoka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will travel to Bihar on April 2 to participate in the birth anniversary event of Emperor Ashoka in Sasaram.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 15:27 IST
Amit Shah to visit Bihar on April 2 for birth anniversary event of Emperor Ashoka
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will travel to Bihar on April 2 to participate in the birth anniversary event of Emperor Ashoka in Sasaram. Shah's visit is also important as a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's preparations in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to the sources, Amit Shah will also address public meetings in Sasaram and Nawada. Recently, Shah visited Bihar on February 25 and trained his guns on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Shah said that the former is seeking Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's shelter as he is "greedy" for the Prime Ministerial post.

Addressing the "Kisan-Majdoor Samagam" on the occasion of Swami Sahjanand Saraswati ji's Jayanti, he said, "Nitish Kumar, who spent his entire life opposing Congress, is taking the shelter of Sonia Gandhi only because of the greed for Prime Minister's post." Coming down heavily on the Bihar CM Kumar, Shah said that the former is now sitting in RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav's lap as he has a fascination for Prime Minister's post.

"Nitish Kumar, who broke the Janata Party, because he wanted to fight against Lalu Yadav's politics of casteism and corruption is now sitting in the lap of Lalu Yadav in the fascination for Prime Minister's post," said Shah. Under the NDA fold Nitish Kumar's JDU and BJP formed an alliance government in Bihar in 2020. However, in August 2022, Kumar pulled out of the NDA government and formed a government with the Tejaswi Yadav-led RJD. Nitish continues to be the Chief Minister even under the new alliance.

Kumar has also called like-minded opposition parties to unite in 2024 in a bid to defeat the BJP-led NDA alliance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain
4
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023