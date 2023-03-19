Left Menu

World-class rail stations to be set up in Rajasthan: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-03-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 18:40 IST
World-class rail stations to be set up in Rajasthan: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  • Country:
  • India

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said world-class stations will be set up in Rajasthan which has seen a multifold increase in grants for the rail sector.

Addressing a 'Brahmin Mahapanchayat' called by Vipra Sena, he said, ''The grant given to Rajasthan 10 years ago was Rs 600 crore, but this time the state has got a grant of Rs 9,532 crore.'' Vaishnaw said world-class railway stations will be built in Abu Road, Ajmer, Alwar, Asalpur, Jobner, Balotra, Bandikui, Chittorgarh and Dausa, among other places.

''We have to give a new future to Rajasthan,'' he said.

In the programme, the Vipra Sena raised multiple demands such as increasing the 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to 14 per cent, making misbehaviour and assault on priests a non-bailable offence and removing encroachments from temple lands.

The BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari said a board for the Hindu religion should be made on the lines of the Waqf board. Former BJP state president Arun Chaturvedi said that the country will strengthen when Brahmin is empowered. He also called upon the people of the community to help the needy people belonging to the Brahmin community.

Congress leader Pushpendra Bhardwaj said the Congress and BJP each should give tickets to 30 Brahmin leaders in the upcoming assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global
4
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023