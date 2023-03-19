Left Menu

India summons senior-most British diplomat in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 23:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India on Sunday night summoned the senior-most British diplomat in Delhi over reports of some Khalistani elements pulling down the Indian flag at the Indian high commission in London during a protest, official sources said.

The Ministry of External Affairs conveyed a strong message to the diplomat over the alleged incident at the Indian mission, they said.

It is learnt that the Deputy Chief of the UK high commission was summoned to the MEA as high commissioner Alex Ellis is out of Delhi.

''I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London - totally unacceptable,'' Ellis tweeted.

