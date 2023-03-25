Left Menu

US, Canada pledge broad cooperation after leaders meet in Ottawa

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2023 01:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 01:28 IST
The United States and Canada pledged to work together on several issues, including migration, defense and security, the two countries said on Friday after a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canada and the United States also acknowledged "the serious long-term challenge to the international order posed by the People's Republic of China, including disruptive actions such as economic coercion, non-market policies and practices, and human rights abuses," the two countries said in a joint statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

