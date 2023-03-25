US, Canada pledge broad cooperation after leaders meet in Ottawa

The United States and Canada pledged to work together on several issues, including migration, defense and security, the two countries said on Friday after a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canada and the United States also acknowledged "the serious long-term challenge to the international order posed by the People's Republic of China, including disruptive actions such as economic coercion, non-market policies and practices, and human rights abuses," the two countries said in a joint statement.

