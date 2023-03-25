Left Menu

Varun Gandhi says he entered politics to become 'voice of the unheard'

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 25-03-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 21:48 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday said he entered politics to become the ''voice of people'', especially those who could not raise their voice. The Pilibhit MP, who was here on a day-long visit, addressed a programme at Puranpur block and asserted that ''honesty'' and ''cleanliness'' are very much needed in politics.

He also said that politics should be centred around a point that ''one should raise the voice of those people who are not able to raise their voice''.

