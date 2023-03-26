BJP will win more than 200 seats in MP Assembly polls, says Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Sunday said his party would win more than 200 out of 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, where elections are set to be held at the end of this year.

Nadda later performed a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a new BJP office in the state capital.

''The warm welcome accorded to me by the spirited BJP cadre shows we are going to more than 200 Assembly seats in MP,'' he said.

A 10-storey modern office complex will come up in Arera Colony area located near the Kamalapati railway station in place of an old building which was demolished by the BJP earlier. A group of priests performed 'bhoomipujan' rituals in which Nadda, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president VD Sharma took part along with other leaders of the saffron party.

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Virendra Kumar and Prahlad Patel, members of the state cabinet, and BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya were also present on the occasion.

''The estimated cost of the 10-storey building will be calculated after finalizing the DPR (detailed project report),” a BJP leader said.

The old state BJP office, which was razed for the new one, was constructed in 1991 when the saffron party government under the late Sundarlal Patwa was in power, sources said.

The BJP formed a government in Madhya Pradesh again in 2003 and remained in power for 15 years till 2018 when it lost to Congress by a narrow margin.

The Congress formed a coalition government under Kamal Nath, which fell in March 2020 when MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia revolted, paving the way for the return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister.

