BJP's Amit Malviya accuses Priyanka Gandhi of 'lying' about Rahul's degrees
BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday accused Congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of lying about her brother Rahul Gandhis educational background.The BJPs I-T department head tweeted, None of Rahul Gandhis election affidavits mentions a degree from Harvard. Priyanka Vadra, just like her disqualified brother, is lying.
BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday accused Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of ''lying'' about her brother Rahul Gandhi's educational background.
The BJP's I-T department head tweeted, ''None of Rahul Gandhi's election affidavits mentions a degree from Harvard. Priyanka Vadra, just like her disqualified brother, is lying. Is there anything about the family that is not fake?'' Addressing the 'Sankalp Satyagraha' at Rajghat as part of the Congress' nationwide protests against its former president's disqualification from Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, ''Rahul Gandhi has degrees from two leading international education institutions in Harward and Cambridge. You call him Pappu.'' In his swipe, Malviya said he won't even get into the number of times she mentioned 'Pappu'.
She said the time had come to raise a voice against an ''arrogant government'' as barring Rahul Gandhi from contesting elections does not bode well for the country and its democracy.
