Iraq's Kurdistan region to hold elections on Nov. 18 - spokesman
Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 18:27 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
Elections will be held in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq on Nov. 18, the regional government spokesman said on Sunday.
Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani issued a decree on Sunday and approved the date, KRG spokesman Dilshad Shahab told a news conference.
The vote should elect both a parliament and a president for Kurdish regions which have gained self-rule in 1991.
