EU urges Belarus not to host Russian nuclear weapons, warns of sanctions

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday urged Belarus not to host Russian nuclear weapons, saying it could face further sanctions if it did. "Belarus hosting Russian nuclear weapons would mean an irresponsible escalation and threat to European security. The EU stands ready to respond with further sanctions," Borrell said in a tweet. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Saturday that Moscow plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 20:45 IST
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday urged Belarus not to host Russian nuclear weapons, saying it could face further sanctions if it did.

"Belarus hosting Russian nuclear weapons would mean an irresponsible escalation and threat to European security. Belarus can still stop it, it is their choice. The EU stands ready to respond with further sanctions," Borrell said in a tweet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Saturday that Moscow plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

