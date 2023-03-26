Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-03-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 20:47 IST
Maha: Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, activists from Nashik join Shinde-led faction
Several leaders and activists of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction from Malegaon and Nashik on Sunday joined the party faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

As per a release issued by the party, several former district-level party functionaries and former corporators who were earlier affiliated with the Shiv Sena (UBT) have joined the Shinde faction in Thane city.

''As these activists have joined the party with full faith in us, problems of Nashik district will now be resolved by the state government, which is committed to the development of the state and its citizens,'' the chief minister said.

Nashik guardian minister Dada Bhuse, Lok Sabha MP Hemant Godse, the party's state coordinator and former mayor Naresh Mhsake and district chief Ajay Boraste were present for the induction.

"Since I came to power, decisions have been taken to protect the interest of the common man. This was reflected in the recently passed state budget," Shinde said while speaking to the newly inducted leaders and functionaries from Nashik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

