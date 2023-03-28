South Korea's Yoon: International community should know North Korea's human rights situation better
Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 06:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 06:48 IST
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday the international community should have better knowledge about North Korea's dire human rights situation.
He made the comment while speaking at a cabinet meeting, urging officials to work on informing the domestic and international communities of the North's human rights violations.
