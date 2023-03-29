Fed's Powell discusses FDIC deposit insurance in meeting with Republicans -US lawmaker
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2023 00:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 23:31 IST
U.S. lawmaker Kevin Hern said on Wednesday that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a meeting of the Republican Study Committee that insurance limits on banking deposits would be a great topic for Congress to weigh.
Hern said Powell told Republicans that he believed supply chain inflation had mostly been mitigated.
