Biden to nominate career diplomat as envoy to Egypt -White House

President Joe Biden intends to nominate career diplomat Herro Mustafa Garg as the next U.S. ambassador to Egypt, the White House said on Wednesday.

Mustafa Garg's prior posts include ambassador to Bulgaria from 2019 to 2023 and top positions at the U.S. embassies in Lisbon and New Delhi, the White House said.

