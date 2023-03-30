Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he will not lead opposition, but will work with his party

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday he will not lead the opposition to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, but will collaborate with his political party, the conservative Liberal Party. Bolsonaro spoke to a CNN Brasil journalist at an airport in Florida before boarding a flight to Brazil, where he is returning to for the first time since losing reelection in October.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 05:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 05:43 IST
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday he will not lead the opposition to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, but will collaborate with his political party, the conservative Liberal Party.

Bolsonaro spoke to a CNN Brasil journalist at an airport in Florida before boarding a flight to Brazil, where he is returning to for the first time since losing reelection in October. "I will not lead any opposition. I will help my party as a person with experience," he said.

Bolsonaro added he plans to travel across Brazil in an effort to help his party in local elections next year.

