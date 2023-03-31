Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Death toll from Ecuador landslide deaths rises to 17, over 70 remain missing

At least 17 people have died from a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Ecuador's Andean region, sweeping down over parts of the city of Alausi, authorities said on Thursday, as the death toll increased and 72 people remained missing. The landslide struck Sunday night, and on Tuesday, the official death toll stood at 11.

In Ukraine's Bucha, a 'wounded soul' aches one year after liberation

Strolling under a peaceful blue sky, 71-year-old Kateryna Kosych can't help recalling how Russian troops killed and looted after violently occupying her charming town for a month last year. Among the victims in Bucha was her 47-year-old son-in-law - a wound that festers despite the relative rejuvenation of the town since its liberation one year ago on Friday.

Russia's isolation over Ukraine grows with US reporter arrest, NATO expansion

Russia charged an American journalist with spying while NATO moved closer to adding Finland as a member, deepening Moscow's tensions with the West as the war in Ukraine reached its 400th day on Friday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke in his Thursday evening video address of the "tremendous path" his country had taken in 400 days of resistance since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

State Department confirms two U.S. citizens kidnapped in Haiti

Two U.S. citizens have been kidnapped in Haiti, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel confirmed on Thursday, adding that Washington is in regular contact with Haitian authorities and will continue to work with them. Patel declined to provide further details.

Nine killed in crash of two US Army helicopters in Kentucky

Nine soldiers were killed in a crash of two medical evacuation Black Hawk helicopters during a routine nighttime training mission over Kentucky, the U.S. Army said on Thursday, in one of the military's deadliest training accidents in recent years. Crew members using night-vision goggles were flying two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, operated by the Army's 101st Airborne Division, when the aircraft crashed in a field late on Wednesday over Kentucky's Trigg County.

Arrests made in deadly fire at Mexico detention center, authorities say

Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in the deaths of 39 people at a Mexican migrant detention center earlier this week after a fire broke out, authorities said Thursday. Six warrants were issued against three immigration institute officers, two private security officers and the person who allegedly began the fire, Sara Irene Herrerias, the head of the attorney general office's human rights unit, said without clarifying which arrest was pending.

Pope Francis in much better health after antibiotics, Vatican says

Pope Francis has seen a marked improvement in his health after receiving an infusion of antibiotics for an infectious bronchitis, the Vatican said in an upbeat statement on Thursday.

The pope was taken to hospital on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, raising fresh concerns over the health of the 86-year-old pontiff, who is suffering from a number of ailments.

Trump criminally charged in New York, a first for a US ex-president

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House. The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could reshape the 2024 presidential race. Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party's nomination if charged with a crime.

Russia seeking munitions from North Korea, White House says

The United States has new information that Russia is actively seeking to acquire additional weapons from North Korea in exchange for food aid, the White House said on Thursday. "We remain concerned that North Korea will provide further support to Russia's military operations against Ukraine," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

Turkish parliament ratifies Finland's NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting

Turkey's parliament approved a bill on Thursday to allow Finland to join NATO, clearing the way for the country to become part of the Western defence alliance as war rages in Ukraine. The Turkish parliament was the last among the 30 members of the alliance to ratify Finland's membership after Hungary's legislature approved a similar bill earlier this week.

