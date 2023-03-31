LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Mexico picks first woman to head electoral body amid political row

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Mexico picks first woman to head electoral body amid political row MEXICO CITY - Mexican lawmakers on Friday for the first time chose a woman to head the National Electoral Institute (INE), as the electoral authority faces a bruising struggle with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Guadalupe Taddei, 59, will take over from Lorenzo Cordova amid intense political scrutiny of the body, including attempts by the president to slim down the INE's budget and offices. Venezuela investigates possible corruption at state metals conglomerate

CARACAS - Venezuela's attorney general said on Friday he was investigating alleged acts of corruption in the state-owned metals conglomerate Corporacion Venezolana de Guayana (CVG). "The Public Ministry ratifies its commitment to the relentless fight against corruption," Attorney General Tarek William Saab wrote on Twitter.

Three prosecutors have been appointed to the case, Saab said. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Paul Simao)

