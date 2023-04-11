Australia opposition lawmaker quits shadow cabinet over Indigenous referendum stance

An Australian opposition lawmaker quit the shadow cabinet on Tuesday in disagreement with his Liberal party's decision to campaign against a proposal to constitutionally recognise the country's Aboriginal and Torres Island people. Explaining his decision to resign as shadow attorney general and shadow minister for Indigenous Australians, Julian Leeser said he was unable to persuade his Liberal colleagues to support the proposed constitutional changes.

While the Liberal party supports recognition of Indigenous people in the constitution, it opposes the combined proposal for the establishment of an Indigenous advisory group to parliament, that will also be decided in a referendum expected later this year. "I resign without rancour or bitterness and I remain a loyal Liberal," Leeser said during a media briefing, pledging his support to opposition leader Peter Dutton.

Leaving the shadow cabinet will give Leeser the freedom to campaign for the recognition of Australia's Aboriginal people in the constitution and the establishment of an Indigenous advisory group, called the "Voice". Dutton described Leeser as "a great advocate of many causes" but told reporters his stand on the referendum was at odds with the majority of Liberal lawmakers.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, who represent about 3.2% of the country's population of nearly 26 million, are currently not mentioned in its 122-year-old constitution. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who has staked significant political capital on the referendum, welcomed Leeser's decision.

"(He) has made a principled decision to campaign for a yes vote at the referendum, like so many people from all sides of politics who are approaching this process in good faith," Albanese said in a tweet.

