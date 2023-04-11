Left Menu

Movement against corruption will continue: Sachin Pilot after ending fast

As he ended his daylong fast demanding action from his own government over cases of alleged corruption during the BJP term, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said his movement against graft will continue.He was speaking to reporters after ending the fast at the Shaheed Smarak here.

Updated: 11-04-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 16:20 IST
He was speaking to reporters after ending the fast at the Shaheed Smarak here. Pilot sat on the fast from 11 am to 4 pm.

''We had assured people that effective action will be taken against corruption by the former BJP government in the state. I wanted the Congress government to take action against the corruption by the former BJP government,'' he said.

''This movement against corruption will continue,'' Pilot added.

