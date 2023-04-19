Left Menu

US announces new military aid package for Ukraine Wednesday

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:07 IST
The United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday to help the Ukrainian military in its war against Russia.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the package will include more ammunition and artillery rounds. It is the 36th security package since the war began in February 2022, she told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

