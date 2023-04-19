US announces new military aid package for Ukraine Wednesday
The United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday to help the Ukrainian military in its war against Russia.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the package will include more ammunition and artillery rounds. It is the 36th security package since the war began in February 2022, she told reporters.
