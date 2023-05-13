Left Menu

Odisha Minister Pramila Mallik given additional charge of School and Mass education, Labour departments

Odisha Revenue and Disaster management minister Pramila Mallik has been allotted additional portfolios of School and Mass Education and Labour departments, an official statement issued by the Odisha government said.

Odisha Minister Pramila Mallik (Photo/ Twitter handle @pramila_mallick). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Revenue and Disaster management minister Pramila Mallik has been allotted additional portfolios of School and Mass Education and Labour departments, an official statement issued by the Odisha government said. "In pursuance of Rule-5 of the Odisha Government Rules of Business framed Article 166 of the Constitution of India, under clause (3) of and in partial modification of this Department Notification No. CAB- 11/2022, 2989/PAD, dated 5th June 2022 and CAB-2/2023, 417/PAD, dated 30th January 2023 Governor of Odisha has been pleased to allocate the Business of Schools and Mass Education and Labour and Employees state insurance to Minister Pramila Mallik in addition to the portfolios held by her on the advice of the Chief Minister, Odisha with immediate effect," the official notification said.

Earlier on Friday, Odisha Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha and two cabinet ministers resigned from their respective posts citing personal reasons on Friday. According to the official, Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukh sent his resignation to Deputy Speaker Rajani Kant Singh.

Soon after Speaker sent his resignation, two Cabinet Ministers namely Samir Ranjan Sash and Srikant Sahu also resigned, as per officials. Samir Ranjan Sash was the Minister of State in the Ministry of School and Mass Education while Srikant Sahu held the Ministry of Labour in the state. (ANI)

