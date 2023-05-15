French finance minister to discuss green investment policy with Musk - ministry

French Finance Ministry Bruno Le Maire will meet with Elon Musk on Monday to discuss newly announced tax credits for green investments unveiled to rival the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), his ministry said.

The IRA is a massive U.S. public investment scheme to push the green industry transition.

Facing pressure over a widely unpopular proposal to raise the French retirement age the French government has been seeking to win back momentum by championing a push towards the green industry sector.

