Biden is looking forward to working with whoever wins Turkish election -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden is looking forward to working with whoever wins the Turkish election, which looks like it will go to a run off, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday. "We congratulate the Turkish people for expressing their desires at the ballot box in a peaceful way," Kirby said in an online briefing.

President Tayyip Erdogan led comfortably on Monday after the first round of Turkey's presidential election, with his rival facing an uphill struggle to prevent the president extending his rule into a third decade in a runoff vote on May 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)