BJP targets 51 pc vote share in Maharashtra for assembly, Lok Sabha polls

The BJP in Maharashtra has set a target to achieve 51 per cent vote share in Lok Sabha and assembly polls, state party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 13:22 IST
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The BJP in Maharashtra has set a target to achieve 51 per cent vote share in Lok Sabha and assembly polls, state party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said. Bawankule interacted with the media here after a meeting of state executive here on Thursday. BJP chief JP Nadda attended the meeting.

Bawankule said the meeting was attended by all leaders and party workers. "During the meeting, we resolved to work towards getting 51 per cent vote share in Maharashtra. I am hopeful that after this meeting, our leaders and party workers will go back with new energy to prepare for the upcoming Loksabha assembly and local body elections in the state. We have set a goal to get 51 per cent total vote share and more than 200 seats out of total 288 assembly seats," he said.

He said BJP and Shiv Sena under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will contest the election on all 48 Lok Sabha seats and 288 assembly seats. "Our fight is against Congress NCP and Uddhav group. We have kept a target of 51 per cent vote share in the state under MahaVijay2024 mission. We will reach out to voters through Ghar Chalo Sampark Abhiyaan," he said.

Maharashtra will face assembly polls after Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Addressing the meeting, Nadda said that the party is an instrument of change.

"People have a lot of expectations from us, and we are instruments of change. Therefore, we need to live up to the expectations and aspirations of the people. For this, PM Modi has given seven sutras to us," he said. The meeting, which was held at Pune's Balgandharv Rang Mandir Auditorium, assumes significance in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha, Assembly and local body elections of various cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, and Navi Mumbai in the State.

Nearly 1,200 delegates, including the party's district-level office-bearers, attended the high-level meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

