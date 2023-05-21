Left Menu

U.S.'s Blinken speaks with Burhan about talks to reach ceasefire in Sudan

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2023 00:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 00:46 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday he spoke with Sudanese army leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan about efforts to reach another short-term ceasefire in the strife-torn country.

"I spoke this morning with Sudanese General Burhan about ongoing talks to reach an effective short-term ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian assistance and restore essential services desperately needed by the Sudanese people," Blinken said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

