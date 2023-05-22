Left Menu

Insult to Prez Murmu, tribal society: AAP on PM Modi being invited to inaugurate new Parliament building

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 16:15 IST
Insult to Prez Murmu, tribal society: AAP on PM Modi being invited to inaugurate new Parliament building
AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi being invited to inaugurate the new Parliament building instead of President Droupadi Murmu is an ''insult'' to her as well as the tribal and backward communities of the country.

It is also a reflection of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ''anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-backward mindset'', Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya sabha MP Sanjay Singh said while replying to a question at a press conference here.

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament building on May 28.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met the prime minister last Thursday and extended an invitation to him to inaugurate the new Parliament building, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Lashing out at the BJP, Singh said, ''You make a tribal woman the president of India for political gains, but do not invite her to inaugurate the new Parliament building.'' ''Could there be a bigger insult to a president than this?'' the national spokesperson of the AAP asked.

That a tribal woman occupying the highest constitutional post of the president is not being called to inaugurate the new Parliament building is also an insult to the ''tribal, Dalit, backward, deprived and under-privileged'' sections of the country, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023