Congress cheated women in name of providing financial aid, says BJP's Himachal unit chief

Referring to the Congress guarantee of creating five lakh jobs, the BJPs Himachal chief alleged that the government has also forgotten about its promise to provide employment to the youths six months after assuming power.

PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 22-05-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 20:38 IST
The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh cheated women by failing to keep its promise of providing financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month, the BJP's state unit chief Rajeev Bindal alleged on Monday.

Bindal told reporters that 22.5 lakh women have been cheated on the pretext of being provided Rs 1,500 per month in financial aid.

Ahead of the assembly elections last year, the Congress had announced 10 guarantees, including a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 for women aged 18-60.

So far, it has provided Rs 1,500 per month to 2.40 lakh women in two phases, according to government data. Referring to the Congress' guarantee of creating five lakh jobs, the BJP's Himachal chief alleged that the government has also forgotten about its promise to provide employment to the youths six months after assuming power. Bindal, who attended a meeting of party functionaries alongside former chief minister PK Dhumal and Lok Sabha MP Sikandar Kumar, among other leaders, said the BJP believes in demonstrating collective power and takes its workers along. Victory and defeat in the assembly elections are two aspects of democracy but the BJP is a powerful party at the ground level and will bounce back in the 2024 Lok sabha elections by winning all four seats in Himachal Pradesh.

He said the Congress at one time had 450 seats in the Lok Sabha but the count has been drastically reduced since then and claimed that it will not even have these numbers in 2024.

