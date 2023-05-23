Left Menu

McCarthy: Debt ceiling package being negotiated would be acceptable to majority of Republicans

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 00:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 00:04 IST
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Monday the debt ceiling package being negotiated would be acceptable to a majority of Republican lawmakers.

"I firmly believe what we're negotiating right now, a majority of Republicans will see that it is a right place to put us on the right path," McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

