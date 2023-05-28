Qatar's Emir congratulates Turkey's Erdogan before final election result

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani congratulated Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on his presidential win on Sunday, before the final results of the Turkish election was announced.

In a tweet, the Emir wished Erdogan success in his new term, as data from both Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency and opposition ANKA news agency gave the Turkish President an edge in the election runoff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)