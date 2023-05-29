Turkey's opposition IYI Party leader congratulates Erdogan

Turkey's opposition nationalist IYI Party leader Meral Aksener congratulated President Tayyip Erdogan for his victory in Sunday's runoff presidential vote, while saying she would continue on her path as the opposition.

Speaking in Ankara, Aksener said the results showed that there is a big lesson Erdogan needs to learn, adding that she hopes Erdogan acts like the president of all Turks.

She expressed disappointment in Erdogan's victory speech in Istanbul in which he sharply criticised opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)