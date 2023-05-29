Left Menu

EU Council, Commission heads congratulate Turkey's Erdogan on election win

Von der Leyen also tweeted her congratulations. "I look forward to continue building the EU-Türkiye relationship. It is of strategic importance for both the EU and Türkiye to work on advancing this relationship, for the benefit of our people," she said in a tweet.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2023 01:42 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 01:42 IST
EU Council, Commission heads congratulate Turkey's Erdogan on election win

EU Council President Charles Michel and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on winning an election runoff on Sunday.

"Congratulations @RTErdogan for your reelection as President of Türkiye. I look forward to working with you again to deepen EU-TR relations in the years to come," Michel said in a tweet. Von der Leyen also tweeted her congratulations.

"I look forward to continue building the EU-Türkiye relationship. It is of strategic importance for both the EU and Türkiye to work on advancing this relationship, for the benefit of our people," she said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023