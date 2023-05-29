Russia won't enter negotiations if it doesn't win the war - EU's Borrell

The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, on Monday said he believed Russia will only be willing to negotiate if it wins the war in Ukraine, adding that he was "not optimistic" about what could happen in the conflict this summer.

"I see Russia's clear intent to win the war," Borrell told an event in Barcelona. "Russia will not go into a negotiation if it doesn't win the war."

