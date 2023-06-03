Kremlin says France can hardly be a 'moderator' in Ukraine conflict
Updated: 03-06-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 19:30 IST
- Country:
- France
France can hardly be a "moderator" in the Ukrainian conflict due to its active participation in it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Peskov told Russian state television reporter Pavel Zarubin that, at the same time, President Vladimir Putin is open to any contacts in order to achieve Russia's goals.
