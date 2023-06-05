Left Menu

Karandlaje's statement childish, says Cong leader

On Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Karandlajes remark that the people should be in the know of the source of funds for implementing the Congress guarantees, Bhandary said the state government knows how to execute the guarantees.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-06-2023 12:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 12:17 IST
Congress leader Manjunath Bhandary has termed as 'childish' Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje's statement on Saturday that the wrestlers' protest in Delhi was getting international support.

Her statement exposed the frustration of BJP leaders after the defeat in the Assembly elections in Karnataka, Bhandary, an MLC, told reporters in Udupi on Sunday.

He said if the wrestlers' stir is with international backing, the Centre can hold an investigation into the matter. On Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Karandlaje's remark that the people should be in the know of the source of funds for implementing the Congress guarantees, Bhandary said the state government knows how to execute the guarantees. The Congress is answerable to the people and the Union Minister need not worry about funds for the implementation of promises, Bhandary said.

