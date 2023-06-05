Left Menu

PTI | Windhoek | Updated: 05-06-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 16:03 IST
Jaishankar meets Namibia's DPM; discusses advancing bilateral ties in various fields
EAM S Jaishankar Image Credit: ANI
  Namibia
  • Namibia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Namibia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and the two leaders discussed advancing bilateral ties in energy, green hydrogen, transport and connectivity, digital, pharmaceuticals, food security, science and technology.

Jaishankar co-chaired the first Joint Commission of Cooperation between India and Namibia with Nandi-Ndaitwah during which he underlined that the contemporary cooperation should build on long-standing political goodwill and growing development partnership.

''Discussed advancing our ties in energy, green hydrogen, transport & connectivity, digital, pharmaceuticals, food security, science & technology and culture. As also wildlife collaboration and eco-tourism. Our perspectives (on) regional and global issues are similar and drive our working together in international forums,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier, Nandi-Ndaitwah held a tete-a-tete with Jaishankar ahead of the delegation-level meeting.

Jaishankar arrived here in Namibia's capital on Sunday from Cape Town on a three-day visit. He was warmly received on his arrival in Windhoek by Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Jenelly Matundu.

He also interacted with the Indian community in Windhoek on Sunday evening.

''Shared with them the history of our ties, as well as the new expressions of friendship. Also discussed the progress in India and its impact on Indians living abroad,'' the minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

