Nepal's leader from pro-Hindu opposition group welcomes energy agreements signed during PM Prachanda’s visit to India

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-06-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 21:18 IST
A senior leader of Nepal's pro-Hindu opposition group Rastriya Prajatantra Party has welcomed the signing of agreements in the energy sector with India during Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda's' visit, saying it's a ''very good thing'' for the country's economic prosperity.

Nepal Prime Minister 'Prachanda' visited India from May 31 to June 3, his first official trip abroad since assuming office in December 2022.

During Prachanda's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two countries signed seven agreements and launched six projects including new railway services.

"I think it's a very good thing that we have a market for ten years for the export of our electricity and we have an understanding now to transmit power of around 50 MW to Bangladesh via India," said Pashupati Shumsher Rana, the senior leader of RPP.

''I think these two things are good, he added.

"The Prime Minister's trip was good on the fundamental side," pointed out Pashupati, who is also the former Water Resources Minister of Nepal.

"There are many other issues in which Nepal and India have reached a certain understanding during Prime Minister Dahal's visit to India. But I think the guarantee of a market for hydroelectricity is the major issue, in my personal opinion," Rana said.

"I have always thought that the major export that Nepal can have is electricity,'' Rana said.

''Now we have ensured the market for ten years and there has been a tentative understanding to export Nepal's electricity to Bangladesh.''

