Lithuania's ruling party to stay in power despite expenses scandal

Lithuania's government will stay in office despite a scandal over expenses that caused the resignation of a minister, the leadership of the centre-right Homeland Union party decided on Friday, according to a party statement. Parliament this week rejected a proposal by the Homeland Union to "reset" the political system by dissolving, following reports that many politicians, including three ministers, had misfiled expenses while working as municipal councillors.

Lithuania's government will stay in office despite a scandal over expenses that caused the resignation of a minister, the leadership of the centre-right Homeland Union party decided on Friday, according to a party statement.

Parliament this week rejected

a proposal by the Homeland Union to "reset" the political system by dissolving, following reports that many politicians, including three ministers, had misfiled expenses while working as municipal councillors. Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, who has led the centre-right coalition government since 2020, initially pledged to present her resignation unless parliament called a snap election but in the end deferred the decision to the party leadership.

The party leadership "is against the prime minister and the government resigning and thus taking personal and institutional responsibility for the formerly predominant way municipalities distributed expenses to councillors", Homeland Union wrote. Lithuania's next general election is scheduled for October 2024.

