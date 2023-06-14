Saudi crown prince leaves for France, set to meet Macron -state media

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman headed to France on Wednesday, where he is scheduled to hold a meeting with French President Emanuel Macron, the Saudi state news agency reported.

His visit's agenda also includes presiding over the Saudi delegation during an international Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, to be held on June 22-23, and taking part in the Kingdom's official reception of Riyadh's candidacy to host Expo 2030 on June 19, state media said.

