Finland's central bank governor to make presidential election announcement

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 19:46 IST
Finland's central bank Governor Olli Rehn said on Tuesday he would make an announcement on Wednesday related to next year's presidential election, amid reports he may join the race to become head of state.

Rehn, a member of the board of the European Central Bank, said he would hold a news conference at 0630 GMT.

Pekka Haavisto, who on Wednesday stepped down as Finnish foreign minister as the government resigned following general elections, recently announced that he was running for president.

