Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

The office of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that he had brokered a deal with mutinous Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin who had agreed to de-escalate the situation.

The announcement, carried on the official Telegram channel of the Belarusian presidency, said Prigozhin had agreed to halt the further movement of Wagner fighters across Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)