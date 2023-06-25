Left Menu

Belarus' Lukashenko told Putin of Prigozhin talks outcome -state news agency

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2023 00:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 00:09 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had a second telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday evening to inform him of the results of his talks with Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

Earlier, Lukashenko's office said he had spoken to Prigozhin with Putin's approval, and that the mutinous head of the Wagner militia had agreed to stop the movements of his fighters, some of whom were advancing on Moscow in a convoy, and de-escalate. (Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Alexander Smith)

