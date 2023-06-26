Ukraine urges EU to 'accelerate Russia’s defeat' by increasing Ukraine support
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the European Union on Monday to "accelerate Russia’s defeat" by stepping up support for Ukraine. Kuleba, who was attending a meeting with EU foreign ministers, said on Twitter the fact that tanks had moved towards Moscow during a thwarted coup showed that "Ukraine will win".
"At #FAC (Foreign Affairs Council), I urged the EU to accelerate Russia’s defeat by stepping up support for Ukraine," Kuleba wrote.
