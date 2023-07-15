Left Menu

Rajasthan: Main accused in Karauli murder case, his father arrested

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-07-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 21:07 IST
Rajasthan: Main accused in Karauli murder case, his father arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested the main accused and his father in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old woman whose body was found in a well in Karauli district, an official said on Saturday.

Karauli SP Mamta Gupta said the main accused, Golu Meena alias Prabhakar, has been arrested for the murder of the woman.

The SP said Golu Meena confessed that he raped the woman and shot her dead at his father's farmhouse on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

She said Meena's father helped him in throwing the body into the well.

The body bearing a gunshot wound was recovered from the well on Thursday.

Meena's father was also arrested for his role in helping his son in the crime.

After the arrest of the father and son, the body was handed over to the family members. The cremation was performed on Saturday evening.

Primary investigation reveals that the woman's family had engaged her to someone else sometime back but she wanted to live with Meena and was allegedly forcing him to elope with her.

This led to a dispute between the two following which Meena murdered her, police said.

Meena is a resident of the same village as the Dalit woman, they said.

The SP said Meena took the girl to the farmhouse where he raped her and then shot her dead. Later, the body was thrown into the well.

''After throwing the body, Meena and his father Amar Singh had gone absconding,'' she said.

''The body was handed over to the family members and the funeral has been conducted,'' the SP added.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena's dharna at Hindaun hospital in Karauli ended in the evening after the arrest of the main accused and his father.

Earlier, BJP national general secretary and in charge of Rajasthan Arun Singh reached Karauli and met with the family members.

He alleged that the law and order in the state has deteriorated under the Congress rule and women and girls are not safe.

Congress MLA from Todabhim P R Meena also reached the hospital and met BJP MP Meena.

In Jaipur, BJP MP from Rajsamand Diya Kumari said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi gave the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' but ''she does not look at the women suffering in the state ruled by her party''.

She alleged that incidents of rape have increased in Rajasthan but the state government is not bothered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023