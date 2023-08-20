'UGC taking matter seriously': Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Jadavpur University student death

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday called the death of a student at Jadavpur University campus 'worrisome and unfortunate', and assured of initiating action into the incident. Pradhan said that the University Grant Commission (UGC) has taken the matter 'seriously' and that measures are being taken up to prevent 'ragging'-related incidents.

"Jadavpur University has been the country's prestigious institution, but the incident that has come to light is worrisome and unfortunate. UGC has taken this matter seriously," Dharmendra Pradhan said while speaking to ANI. He further added that the commission is holding a review to ensure that measures such as proper installation of CCTV cameras, and regular communication with students, are in place.

Union Minister also lashed out at the TMC-led state government for not implementing the High Court's orders. "It is the state government's responsibility to implement the directives of the Honorable High Court. You (State) cannot run away from the responsibility by shouting slogans," he alleged.

"Every student's life is precious and no one has the right to play with the life of anyone," he added. The deceased identified as Swarnodip Kundu, died after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university's hostel on the night of August 9. He was allegedly subjected to ragging before his death.

However, on Friday, three more persons were arrested in connection with the case. The total number of arrests in the case stands at 12 at present.

The Opposition in the state has targeted the West Bengal government over the incident. Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly also reacted to the incident and called the incident "ridiculous" and urged for strict laws to be implemented in the universities.

"These are institutions where children come to study that should be the main focus. This is ridiculous and a shame. The law has to be very strict," Sourav Ganguly said. (ANI)

