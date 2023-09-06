Left Menu

India's Jaishankar: Xi, Putin skipping G20 summit not unusual - ANI

Updated: 06-09-2023 09:06 IST
China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin skipping this week's G20 summit in New Delhi is not unusual and has nothing to do with India, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told ANI news agency.

Sherpas of the G20 countries are negotiating to build a consensus and arrive at a declaration at the Sept. 9-10 summit in New Delhi, he said in an interview aired on Wednesday.

