German economy minister cancels trip to COP28 amid budget crisis
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-12-2023 01:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 01:56 IST
German economy minister Robert Habeck will no longer fly to Dubai on Monday evening for the COP28 climate conference because he was needed in Germany to carry on negotiations over the 2024 budget, a government spokesperson said on Sunday.
