US senior diplomat to visit Guatemala for presidential transition

U.S. under secretary of state Jose Fernandez will visit Guatemala on Sunday to underscore the importance of a peaceful transition to President-elect Bernardo Arevalo, the State Department said amid a troubled handover of power. On Friday, Guatemala's ruling-party-led Congress stripped four electoral judges accused of fraud of their immunity from prosecution, in a move critics fear is aimed at blocking Arevalo from taking office next month.

"During his visit... Fernandez will meet counterparts from the current and incoming administrations and private sector leaders to promote a transparent, stable, and prosperous business environment," the State Department said.

