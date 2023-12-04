US senior diplomat to visit Guatemala for presidential transition
U.S. under secretary of state Jose Fernandez will visit Guatemala on Sunday to underscore the importance of a peaceful transition to President-elect Bernardo Arevalo, the State Department said amid a troubled handover of power. On Friday, Guatemala's ruling-party-led Congress stripped four electoral judges accused of fraud of their immunity from prosecution, in a move critics fear is aimed at blocking Arevalo from taking office next month.
