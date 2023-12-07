Kremlin: Putin has not yet made announcement on possible re-election bid
07-12-2023
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had not yet made any announcement on whether he would run again for a new six-year term.
The Russian upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, on Thursday formally set March 17 as the date of the next presidential election.
