Left Menu

Vasundhara hails SC verdict on Article 370, says 'new' J&K scripting story of development

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-12-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 22:14 IST
Vasundhara hails SC verdict on Article 370, says 'new' J&K scripting story of development
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday hailed the Supreme Court's decision regarding the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, saying a ''new'' Jammu and Kashmir is scripting a story of development and reform.

The senior BJP leader also lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The top court unanimously upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 and directed restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir ''at the earliest'' and set a September 30, 2024 deadline for holding assembly elections there.

''The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has justified the central government's decision, its process and objective of removing Articles 370 and 35A," she said.

Raje said the decision is a validation of the prime minister's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

''This is a victory for the efforts made by the BJP government to connect Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream of the country," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023