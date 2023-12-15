'Bitter rivals' Gehlot, Shekhawat sit next to each other at Rajasthan CM's swearing-in ceremony

Outgoing chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot reached the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and sat next to ''rival'' Gajendra Singh Shekhwat.

Gehlot has been repeatedly targeting Union minister Shekhawat, accusing him of being involved in the Sanjivani Credit Co-operative Society 'scam'. Shekhawat, in turn, has filed a defamation case against Gehlot in Delhi.

They were seen talking together as they waited for the oath-taking ceremony to begin.

Gehlot also warmly met former leader of the opposition Rajendra Rathore and former deputy leader of the opposition Satish Ponia.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who was among the frontrunners for the CM post, was also on the dias sitting next to Shekhawat.

